Weather Update: Tuesday Night, February 7, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Roller Coaster Temperatures Ride for the Middle Of The Week!

Lots of clouds and areas of fog will develop through the night time with overnight lows in most areas in the low 50’s.  Some of the fog could be locally dense by morning.

Wednesday: Mainly dry and warm Wednesday with highs near 70.  A few passing showers for the evening and early Wednesday night as the cold front comes through during the night time with lows dropping back to near 40.  A few mountain snow showers by Thursday morning will pass through,  especially to the North.

Behind the front, highs will stay into the mid to upper 40’s for Thursday with a breezy North wind.  Bundle up with lows falling well down into 20’s by Friday morning.  Lots of sunshine for Friday with highs back in the mid to upper 50’s.  The weekend will get warmer with highs back in the 60’s with a spotty shower possible, but mainly dry through Sunday.  Showers will be more likely Monday and again later Tuesday or Wednesday.

Have a great rest of the week !

 

 

