WTCI-PBS announces 2017 Masterpiece Experience Wine Dinner

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – WTCI, the Tennessee Valley’s PBS station, invites members and supporters to share in an unforgettable Masterpiece Experience at 212 Market Restaurant on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Renowned chef Susan Moses will present a 5-course gourmet meal featuring locally sourced, organic ingredients. These unique dishes are specially designed for the evening and are paired with wines to complement each course.

Guests at the Chef’s Table will also enjoy a VIP discussion with the wine steward. The restaurant has been honored with the Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence annually since 2004.

Individual, corporate and Chef’s Table seating is available and most table configurations can be accommodated.

Chef Susan Moses is a member of Slow Food and has cooked as a guest chef at the James Beard House in New York.

212 Market has been an anchor restaurant since the riverfront’s revitalization and was the first restaurant in Tennessee certified by the Tennessee Green Hospitality Program. Susan, Maggie and Sally Moses have been icons in Chattanooga’s restaurant community and have been committed to fresh, local food and sustainable practices since 1992.

Paul Grove, President and CEO of WTCI, says “The Masterpiece Experience wine dinner is a wonderful annual opportunity for everyone to enjoy the spirit of Masterpiece productions complemented by the culinary experience crafted by Chef Susan Moses. VICTORIA is captivating audiences and we can’t wait to share this Victorian-inspired evening.”

Please visit wtciTV.org/wine or contact Lisa McDowd at 423.702.7819 for information and reservations for this exciting fundraising event.