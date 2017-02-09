$750,000 bond for woman accused in Florida, Alabama killings

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

MILTON, Fla. (AP) – Bond has been set at $750,000 in Florida for a woman who faces multiple charges in the deaths of four women in a bloody rampage across three states.

Mary Rice made her first court appearance via video Thursday afternoon in Santa Rosa County, where she’s charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. The 37-year-old woman was extradited from Georgia to Florida Wednesday.

She also faces murder charges in neighboring Escambia County, Florida, and Baldwin County, Alabama. If she meets her bond, she’ll be immediately arrested on the Escambia charge.

Rice was arrested at a West Point, Georgia, motel Tuesday following a police standoff that ended with another suspect, 44-year-old William “Billy” Boyette, fatally shooting himself.

Rice and Boyette are suspected in all four slayings.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Walker County Authorities Investigate Murder in Lafayette
Read More»
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Bradley County cold case murder suspect arraigned in court
Read More»
4 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Mother of Murder Suspect Wants Lighter Sentence for Daughter
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now