Lauren Alaina tweets new buff, slimmed down look

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) Tennessee Valley native Lauren Alaina is riding high again on the strength of a new album and hit single.

Road Less Travelled features songs that she co-wrote about serious issues in her own life (an eating disorder, her father’s alcoholism).

The single is currently knocking on the door of the Top Ten on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Lauren has been talking about her poor body self image and struggles with bulimia in national interviews, like GMA.

So this photo she tweeted out this week may raise some questions.

It shows her remarkable weight loss over the last year, doing it the right way.

Still, will it inadvertently put more pressure on little girls to look like this?

