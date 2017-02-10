UPDATE: HCSO Releases Victim’s Name in Today’s Incident on Suck Creek Road

Hamilton County, Tenn. (WDEF) – Early this morning, at approximately 9:50 am, HCSO deputies responded to the 2200 block of Suck Creek Road for the report of a bicyclist having been struck by a vehicle.

The victim/cyclist, Cameron D. Reese (Born 1997), was transported to a local hospital via HCEMS where he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

The name of the driver involved in the crash is not being released at this time, but the scene has been cleared and Suck Creek Road has been reopened at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or are encouraged to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division at 423-3503, Ext.237.

No further details are available at this time as this is still an ongoing investigation.

Suck Creek Road is reopen now after a cyclist was hit earlier today.

A Dodge sedan and a bicyclist were both traveling east when the crash occurred.

A 20-year-old white male was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

There was significant damage to the front passenger side of the windshield, where it looks like the biker and the car made contact.

A special investigation unit was called to the scene and was documented for further investigation.

It did not appear excess speed was a factor.

It’s unknown if the driver will face any charges.

Hamilton County Police Captain Charles Lowery says that ‘there’s blood on the scene and which is natural as far as a crash scene is concerned.’

The drivers condition is still unknown.

Police are still investigating.