Education chief blocked from entering school by protesters

WASHINGTON — Protesters blocked Betsy DeVos from paying her first visit to a public school as education secretary on Friday.

Video footage from WJLA-TV shows a bodyguard escorting DeVos to an SUV after protesters prevented her from entering Jefferson Middle School in southwest Washington, D.C. early Friday.

“She does not represent anything that they stand for,” a woman blocking an exterior staircase shouted at DeVos as she turned away.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos walks with a bodyguard to a SUV after protesters blocked her from entering Jefferson Middle School in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 10, 2017.

“Keep giving money to senators and buying your ways to position,” a man yelled at DeVos as she walked to the SUV. “You should be so proud of yourself.”

WJLA-TV reports that she entered the school another way.

About 50 protesters gathered outside the school, holding signs and shouting “We fight back!”

DeVos has previously worked to promote charter schools and school voucher programs, which her critics say would hurt public schools. She was confirmed for the job by the Senate on Tuesday by the narrowest possible margins, after two Republicans opposed her.

Journalists were prevented from entering the school to cover the event.

0 Comments for this article
