Trump, Abe news conference – live updates

11:20 a.m. President Trump will be holding a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the White House’s East Room at 1 p.m. following a bilateral meeting between the two leaders. Abe was one of several leaders Mr. Trump spoke to by phone a few weekends ago. They are set to have a working luncheon after the press conference.

Trump/Abe meeting schedule:

10 a.m. Honor cordon

12 p.m. Oval Office meeting

1 p.m. Joint press conference: WATCH LIVE on CBSN

The Abes will go with Trump to Mar-a-Lago. They’ll have dinner there and the president and Abe will play a round of golf Saturday

The visit from Abe comes before Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit the White House on Monday, followed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.