$6MM Avondale YFD Planning Underway

The new Youth & Family Development center in Chattanooga held its first community input meeting for its new facility.

In 2016, Chattanooga Mayor and City Council passed a $6-million dollar progressive budget.

The old facility is 68-years old and the community is in need of more space.

The existing building will stay open until the new facility is complete.

YFD Communication Coordinator Nori Moss says ‘the community is looking for career development to take place in YFD center. They’re looking for spaces to be able to do fitness classes; they’re also looking for spacing to have neighborhood meetings, baby showers and have birthday parties things of that nature in their community. As far as programming we’ll have more classes concentrated for adults.’

The new facility is more than double the size of the current one.

The next meeting is set for February 25th.

Construction is set to start mid-year.