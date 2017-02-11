Green gets rare triple-double as Warriors beat Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) drives the ball on a fast break past Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

(AP) — Draymond Green’s triple-double was like no other in NBA history.

Green scored only four points but finished with 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals as the Golden State Warriors beat Memphis 122-107 on Friday night for their first win over the Grizzlies in three tries this season.

With his unique all-around performance on both ends of the floor, Green became the first player in league history to have a triple-double with fewer than 10 points.

Klay Thompson had 36 points and Kevin Durant added 24, but it was Green’s performance that drew accolades from Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

“That says it all right there,” Kerr said about the triple-double. “Draymond dominated that game. . That’s as dominant of a performance as I’ve ever seen from somebody who scored four points.”

Andre Iguodala had 22, missing only one of seven shots, and Stephen Curry finished with 18 points. Green’s 10 steals and five blocks were part of a Warriors defense that forced 19 Memphis turnovers and 39 percent shooting.

“I knew Klay was knocking down the shots, so I knew the assists started to get up there,” Green said, “but I really didn’t know where I was as far as rebounds and steals.”

The Warriors (45-8) lost two previous games to Memphis this season, including when they blew a 24-point lead in the second half on Jan. 6. This time, they held a 26-point advantage in the fourth quarter and didn’t let the Grizzlies (33-23) back in it.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 20 points. Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph had 17 apiece.

The Warriors’ defense worked hard to keep the Grizzlies from getting the ball inside. The strategy was particularly effective against Gasol, who shot only 4 of 14. Part of that was Green and other Golden State defenders preventing feeds into the post and poking the ball away after passes.

While Memphis struggled, the Warriors made 51 percent of their shots, including 15 of 33 from outside the arc for 45.5 percent.

“When they make shots, they put you in a bad spot,” Gasol said.

The Warriors carried a 62-49 advantage into halftime. Durant, limited to six points on 1-of-6 shooting in the first half, scored 12 in the third quarter to help the Warriors build the lead to 98-77 heading into the fourth.

At that point, folks were noticing Green’s uncommon stat line.

“To a certain extent, he does that every night for us,” Curry said. “But the numbers were pretty crazy with that kind of a triple-double.”

TIP-INS

Warriors: Thompson was 4 of 6 from beyond the arc en route to 14 points in the first quarter, including the Warriors’ first 11. … C Zaza Pachulia turned 33, but did not play. He is out with a right rotator cuff strain. .. Iguodala had 14 points in the second period. … Golden State finished with 31 assists for its 35th game with at least 30.

Grizzlies: Memphis drew its sixth sellout crowd of the season. … F Chandler Parsons did not play on a scheduled day of rest. … Conley had his 20th game of at least 20 points.

HIT TO THE WALLET

The NBA handed out fines from Wednesday night’s late-game scuffle between the Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns. The only Memphis player punished was reserve guard Troy Daniels, who connected on a 3-pointer and was fouled by the Suns’ Devin Booker. Daniels, who was fined $15,000, said something to Booker after the shot, leading to a lot of pushing and shoving. “I just felt like it was just a big pushing match,” Memphis coach David Fizdale said.

EJECTED

Both teams were doing their normal lobbying for calls, but Fizdale went too far in hollering about a no-call on Conley. That drew a technical. A second quick technical resulted in the Memphis coach heading to the dressing room for the rest of the night, his first ejection as a head coach. Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff took over for Fizdale.

MORE ON GREEN

“He guards the whole team out there. Put him on Marc Gasol, put him on Zach Randolph and switch him onto (Mike) Conley. How many guys in the league can do that?” Kerr said.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Head to Oklahoma City on Saturday for Durant’s long-anticipated return against the Thunder

Grizzlies: Travel to Brooklyn to face the woeful Nets on Monday.