Jason Day catches leaders at Pebble Beach with 8-under 64

J.T. Poston hits from the 18th tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jason Day took one step back and two birdies forward to complete an 8-under 64 and join Jordan Spieth and Derek Fathauer as the 36-hole leaders in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The second round was not completed until Saturday morning because of a rain and fog delays.

Day was coming off four straight birdies at Spyglass Hill when play was stopped by dense fog. He resumed by missing the 13th green to the right, chipping to 4 feet and missing the par putt. But the world’s No. 1 player bounced back with two straight birdies, including a 30-foot putt on the par-3 15th hole.

They were at 10 under and had a four-shot cushion over Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Brandt Snedeker and Rick Lamb.