Luke Shiflet Hits Shot in Final Seconds to Give NW Whitfield Region Tournament Title

Dalton, GA-(WDEF) Northwest Whitfield and LaFayette battled down to the wire on Friday night in the finals of the Region 6-AAAA tournament.
The Bruins finally prevailed 53-51 as Luke Shiflett hit a shot with about four seconds left to give NW Whitfield the two-point victory and the region title.
Shiflett poured in 26 points in leading the Bruins to the win.

