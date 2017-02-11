Luke Shiflet Hits Shot in Final Seconds to Give NW Whitfield Region Tournament Title

Dalton, GA-(WDEF) Northwest Whitfield and LaFayette battled down to the wire on Friday night in the finals of the Region 6-AAAA tournament.

The Bruins finally prevailed 53-51 as Luke Shiflett hit a shot with about four seconds left to give NW Whitfield the two-point victory and the region title.

Shiflett poured in 26 points in leading the Bruins to the win.