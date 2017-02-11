Mom run over, killed while mourning relative

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A young mother who was in a Southern California parking lot Thursday evening for a murdered family member’s vigil was killed by a hit-and-run driver, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The woman’s family said the driver intentionally ran her over and then rolled back over her.

The family is now dealing with two members killed in the same spot in as many days. A male family member was shot to death Wednesday.

Trisha Verdugo was run over Thursday about 10:40 p.m. Witnesses said a man in a dark sedan hit Verdugo with his car and then purposely ran over her again.

Her family says the 27-year-old mother was starting a new job at a doctor’s office Monday morning.

Verdugo died in the parking lot in her sister’s arms, according to her aunt, Norma Velasquez.

“And it’s eating me up,” said Velasquez. “Because why her? … This loving girl, this loving mother. Why? Just because she came to pay respects to someone, she loses her life.”

Velasquez said she was told there was a confrontation at the vigil.

“But not by her,” Velasquez said. “She was an innocent bystander just here to pay her respects.”

The suspects in both murders are still at large, police said.

Authorities also said the man who ran Verdugo over might have had a female passenger.

According to Velasquez, Verdugo’s 2-year-old keeps asking when her mom is coming home from work.