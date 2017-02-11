Nashville officer fatally shoots man after traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nashville Police say an officer fatally shot an armed suspect who fled after a traffic stop.

Jocques Scott Clemmons was struck in the lower left back and died later at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Friday afternoon. Police say in a statement that Clemmons was carrying a loaded .357 pistol and had charged at Officer Josh Lippert and then ran through the parking lot in the James Cayce public housing development.

Lippert caught up with him, and they had a physical confrontation. Clemmons was told to drop the gun but refused, and “continued to move with gun in hand,” police say. Believing he was in imminent danger, Lippert fired three times at Clemmons.

Lippert was uniform but driving an unmarked police car when he saw Clemmons, 31, run a stop sign, according to the statement from police.

