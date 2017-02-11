TBI arrests South Pittsburg woman for stealing from employer

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has arrested 52 year old Debra Hughes of South Pittsburg after an investigation discovered she embezzled money from her former employer, Sequatchie Concrete Services.

Twelfth District Attorney General Michael Taylor requested the investigation in April.

TBI agents say that Hughes stole more than $200,000 between 2012 and 2015.

According to the TBI, the Marion County Grand Jury returned an indictment on February 6th charging Hughes with one count of Theft over $60,000.

The TBI says Hughes was arrested Saturday and booked into the Marion County jail on a $20,000 bond.

Share:

Related Videos

1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Suspect shot by deputies listed in stable condition
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Missing Athens man found dead in Madisonville
Read More»
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Plane Crash on TN/AL Line
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now