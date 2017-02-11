TBI arrests South Pittsburg woman for stealing from employer

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has arrested 52 year old Debra Hughes of South Pittsburg after an investigation discovered she embezzled money from her former employer, Sequatchie Concrete Services.

Twelfth District Attorney General Michael Taylor requested the investigation in April.

TBI agents say that Hughes stole more than $200,000 between 2012 and 2015.

According to the TBI, the Marion County Grand Jury returned an indictment on February 6th charging Hughes with one count of Theft over $60,000.

The TBI says Hughes was arrested Saturday and booked into the Marion County jail on a $20,000 bond.