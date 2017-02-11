Two Men Charged Macon County Fire

Nashville, TN (WDEF) – An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in two men being charged with arson and vandalism stemming from a mobile home fire in Macon County last year.

The TBI began investigating the circumstances surrounding the structure fire in Lafayette, developing information that Dylan Ferguson, 20, (pictured left) and Christopher Mitchell, 20, (pictured right) were the individuals responsible for setting the New Harmony Road trailer on fire.

Ferguson and Mitchell have been charged separately with one count of arson and once count of vandalism. They are being held at the Macon County Jail on other charges.