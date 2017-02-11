Weather Update: Sunday, February 12, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Mild temperatures – but it doesn’t last long!

Patchy fog possible early on for Sunday with very mild temperatures.

Throughout the day, mainly overcast skies with a few light spotty showers possible – best chance during the late afternoon as a cold front rolls through. Expect breezy conditions during the afternoon and and very mild temperatures around 70°.

Drier with seasonable temperatures for Monday and lots of sunshine. Highs back in the low to mid 50’s.

A few more clouds around on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50’s.

Some passing showers may push through on Wednesday followed by another cool down for the second half of next week with highs close to 50° and lows at or below freezing for a couple of night.

Have a great weekend!

 

 

