Baby overdoses on methadone, grandmother charged: police

BALTIMORE — A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition following a methadone overdose Friday, CBS Balitmore reports.

The Maryland Department of Child Protective Services called the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office to report a child that appeared to have been poisoned.

Detectives learned that on February 9, a mother rushed the 1-year-old boy to Calvert Memorial Hospital. An investigation determined the child had earlier been in the care of his grandmother in her Lusby home. A short time after the mother picked the infant up he appeared to be very non-responsive and was showing signs of being poisoned.

She immediately rushed the child to the emergency room. The medical staff began treating the infant by administering several doses of Naloxone. The infant was eventually transferred to the Georgetown University Medial Center for further evaluation.

It was determined the child was suffering from a methadone overdose. He was treated for the overdose and was monitored for cardiac and respiratory issues. The medical staff listed the child in critical/acute status.

Based on the investigation the grandmother in this case has been arrested and charged on a warrant with first-degree child abuse, first-degree assault and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.