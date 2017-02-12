Dramatic video shows semi toppling police car on Wyoming highway

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

ELK MOUNTAIN, Wyo. (CBS News) — Dramatic video of a tractor-trailer toppling onto a Wyoming Highway Patrol car shows just how windy it can get on the high plains.

The truck was driving on Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming on Tuesday when it blew over onto the parked patrol car. No one was inside the patrol car, and Patrol Lt. David Wagener says the truck’s driver and a passenger were not hurt.

Three Wyoming State Troopers were on scene providing care for motorists who were involved in previous crashes, CBS affiliate KGWN reports.

Gusts up to 90 mph were recorded around the time of the crash.

A camera in another patrol car caught the wreck: Wind nudges the trailer, then knocks over the rig, which falls onto the patrol car. The skidding truck barely misses the car filming.

He says the highway was closed to lightweight, high-profile vehicles because of the wind, and the driver was cited.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
**Photo from KGWN from CBS News
Share:

Related Videos

5 months ago
0 Comments for this article
New Jersey train crashes into station in Hoboken
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now