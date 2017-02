February 12, 2017, 9:00 AM | You may have noticed men today are trading more than handshakes; it’s a hybrid handshake-hug, called the “bro hug.” Mo Rocca meets with some gentlemen who have fully embraced this expression of male affection, and learns the dos and don’ts of bro hugging. He also explores the history behind dapping, another form of male interpersonal communication popular among African American men.