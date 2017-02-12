Former NFL player, others die in house fire in Georgia

MONROE, Ga. (AP) – Fire officials say three people including a former NFL player died in a house fire in Georgia.

Monroe Fire Department Chief Keith Glass tells local news media that 33-year-old Quentin Moses, 31-year-old Andria Godard and her 10-year-old daughter Jasmine Godard died after the fire occurred around 6 a.m. Sunday. Moses was found unconscious and moved outside the house where he was pronounced dead at Clearview Medical Center.

Moses was a defensive end for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2003-2005. He played four seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2007-2010 as a linebacker

Moses was also the assistant football coach at Reinhardt University.

Glass says the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived before the roof collapsed.

