Heightened pressures on teachers to perform

One teacher spoke to us about the increasing pressures county schools have now for students to perform well.

Jessica Dean, a 15-year teacher veteran, who worked at Hamilton County schools for 10 of that says her experience with bullying came from staff to increase kids test scores.

Dean also talks about having to do excessive paperwork, inaccurate data reporting and problems with the ‘No Child Left Behind” act.

The act put students at many levels of reading and writing into her classroom, which also made it difficult to teach.

She says students are increasingly frustrated, especially those performing below grade level.

She says the curriculum is a one-size fits all and that doesn’t work for everyone.