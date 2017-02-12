Heightened pressures on teachers to perform

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

One teacher spoke to us about the increasing pressures county schools have now for students to perform well.

Jessica Dean, a 15-year teacher veteran, who worked at Hamilton County schools for 10 of that says her experience with bullying came from staff to increase kids test scores.

Dean also talks about having to do excessive paperwork, inaccurate data reporting and problems with the ‘No Child Left Behind” act.

The act put students at many levels of reading and writing into her classroom, which also made it difficult to teach.

She says students are increasingly frustrated, especially those performing below grade level.

She says the curriculum is a one-size fits all and that doesn’t work for everyone.

Share:

Related Videos

7 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton Co. Schools and Highway Patrol announce plan to ensure bus safety
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Church donates headphones to local elementary school
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
School Board discusses possible changes to busing in Hamilton County
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now