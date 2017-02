They say home is where the heart is, and this is especially true for many of history’s famous lovers, whose homes remain as a reminder of their relationships.

From a musical power couple to a pair of outlaws on the run, the palaces, fortresses and hideouts of famous lovebirds help tell their stories.

This Valentine’s Day, explore the homes of couples whose love captured the world’s imagination.

Click ahead to see the homes of eight famous couples throughout history.