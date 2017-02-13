Brand News: Verizon’s new unlimited plan, and Heart Attack Shack Monday promotion

Here is a look at some Brand News for Monday:

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The new Heart Attack Shack on Ringgold Road wants to touch your heart on Monday.

50% of their sales go to H3 Ministries, which deliver meals to the Homeless who can’t reach the Community Kitchen.

The Heart Attack Shack opened in January specializes in burgers, fries, chicken wings and nachos.. in big proportions.

The restaurant across from Mack’s Highway Market opened in January.

____

Walt Disney World is raising prices on tickets at their Florida theme parks.

Value days went up today by $2, and regular days by $5.

Of course, with single day tickets for both kids and adults going over $100 anyway, you probably won’t notice the fee hike.

Only the top $124 for premium dates will stay the same.

Annual passes are also going up between $10-$30.

_____

The biggest Brand News today comes from the wireless business.

For the first time in five years, Verizon announced on Sunday that it will offer an unlimited data plan.

It starts at $80 for one line and $45 per line in a group plan.

The move comes as T-Mobile and Sprint have been hammering Verizon with unlimited plans of their own.

Verizon’s version seems to be particularly aiming at T-Mobile, by allowing users to stream video at “HD” resolution and including up to 10GB of LTE mobile hotspot data.

Those were both shortcomings in T-Mobile’s plan.

Verizon announced more on Monday, when Verizon Unlimited kicks in.

They will also give you a free phone is you switch from another carrier.

That includes an Apple iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, a Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7 Edger of a Google Pixel for free.

Here is the pitch from Sunday.