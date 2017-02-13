Community Meeting Brings Plans to Improve Test Scores

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- This district 5 zone meeting had a lot of information about the good things teachers and students are doing in district 5.

Not only that a plan to improve test scores as well.

Karitsa Jones, the District 5 school board member stated, “Things that a lot of the community members don’t know about is that Tyner High Academy scored an overall 5 on their TVAS score which is the highest score that you can get and they got a 5 in every single area that was tested. Also here at Brainerd High school they had an overall 3 and they had a 3 in every section that was tested and that is a significant gain for them going from a 1 to in 2015 to now.”

Interim Superintendent Dr. Kelly plans on increasing scores comes with using the students interests in extracurricular activities as a tool to increase attendance… saying you can’t improve scores if the students aren’t at school.

Dr. Kirk Kelly, the interm-superintendent said, “A classical example is student who like the arts , who will come and say you know what I really want to participate and see what I can do with the arts and I’m going to do my best in school. You will also see it in the athletics where people will do anything to keep their grade point average up to just to be apart of the team.”

Many community members felt a sense of pride towards the end of the meeting calling for others to get more involved.

“We sit back in our homes and and we are not concerned and we say it’s somebody else’s problem, public schools of this city are not somebody else’s problem, their our problem. It should be our commitment.”