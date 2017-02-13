The Good, The Bad and the Ugly from the Grammy Awards

In case you missed it, watch some of the most memorable moments from the 59th annual Grammy Awards.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Latest on the 59th annual Grammy Awards being presented Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles (all times local):

___

8:55 p.m.

Adele’s “25” has won the album of the year Grammy Award, capping a huge night for the singer, who moments earlier had won for record of the year.

Adele finished the evening with back-to-back wins in the Grammys’ two top categories.

She cried during her final acceptance speech and spoke directly to Beyonce, who was up against her in both categories.

“We all (expletive) adore you,” she said as Beyonce sat in the audience smiling.

Accepting the record-of-the-year Grammy for “Hello,” Adele let the song’s writer, Greg Kurstin, do most of the talking after shouting at the orchestra, “You cut us off last time.”

She had stepped aside earlier in the evening after accepting the song-of-the-year Grammy for “Hello” so that Kurstin could speak. But he’d barely had time to thank his mother and father before the orchestra played them off.

___

7:20 p.m.

Grammy winners tote their statuette with them through the press and photo rooms backstage at Staples Center, but as soon as they’re done with that duty they hand them over to a woman wearing white gloves.

She’ll make sure the awards are properly polished.

Then, after the winner’s name and category is inscribed on a nameplate, they’ll eventually get them back.

-Beth Harris, bethharrisap

___

8:15 p.m.

Unlike the Golden Globes earlier the year, the Grammys generally avoided political statements for most of the show – until A Tribe Called Quest took the stage late in the evening.

Busta Rhymes repeatedly called President Donald Trump “President Agent Orange” as the group sharply criticized Trump’s recent executive order attempting to freeze immigration from several Muslim majority countries and called it a “Muslim ban.”

The rappers repeatedly chanted, “We the people” and ended their performance shouting “Resist! Resist! Resist!”, something that’s become a rallying cry for those protesting Trump’s policies.

Trump had been referenced but rarely mentioned earlier in the show.

Katy Perry’s performance did include several political messages and the displaying of the preamble of the Constitution.

But unlike last month’s Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards, Trump wasn’t a fixture of acceptance speeches.

___ 7:50 p.m.

An apologetic Adele has accepted the song of the year Grammy for “Hello,” sharing it with the song’s writer and producer, Greg Kurstin.

Minutes before coming on stage to accept the trophy the singer had started, stopped and then restarted a musical tribute to the late singer-songwriter George Michael. As she prepared to start again she let out a four-letter word.

“First of all I really do apologize for swearing,” she began her acceptance speech, adding Michael meant so much to her that she didn’t want to slight him with a poor performance.

The song-of-the-year award also credits songwriters, so Adele shared the honor with Kurstin, who joined her onstage.

He barely had time to thank his parents, however, before the orchestra played them off.

___

7:30 p.m.

The gremlins keep showing up at the Grammys, but there was no do-over for Metallica after its frontman’s microphone failed during the group’s performance with Lady Gaga.

James Hetfield was singing at the start of the performance, but no audio was coming from his microphone.

Lady Gaga’s vocals came through loud-and-clear while Hetfield’s microphone continued to malfunction during the early part of the performance.

It didn’t stop the high-octane show, which featured heavy metal and flames shooting up from the stage.

Hetfield eventually moved over and shared Lady Gaga’s microphone until the issue was fixed.

The mishap occurred just minutes after Adele stopped and restarted her tribute performance to late singer-songwriter George Michael. And it comes a year after Adele encountered audio difficulties during her performance after a microphone inside a piano fell on the instrument’s strings.

At the end of the performance, Hetfield tossed his guitar offstage.

___

7:25 p.m.

Chance the Rapper has capped a night of Grammy glory with a win in the best rap album category.

The rapper won for his album “Coloring Book,” beating out several established performers including Drake and Kanye West.

Earlier he had won Grammys for best new artist and best rap performance.

The Chicago rapper said he had no prepared remarks as he accepted the latest award, adding he didn’t expect to win in this category.

But his acceptance speech was just as exuberant as earlier ones had been.

___

7:15 p.m.

Adele delivered a stirring Grammy tribute to George Michael, but not before stopping and restarting, saying she had to make sure she got it right.

The singer had just begun performing Michael’s “”Fastlove” when she abruptly stopped and offered an apology to the audience that was laced with some swearing.

“I (expletive) up,” she said, adding she would not have a sub-par Grammys performance. At last year’s show her performance had been troubled when a microphone fell into a piano.

“I can’t mess this up for him,” she said.

The crowd cheered as she started to sing again, accompanied by an orchestra as images of the late British singer-songwriter were projected on large screens.

She finished to a thunderous standing ovation with many in the audience appearing near tears.

Adele herself had tears in her eyes as she mouthed a thank-you.

___

6:55 p.m.

Beyonce has captured the Grammy Award for best urban contemporary album for “Lemonade.”

Her win came soon after the singer, pregnant with twins, performed in an elaborate ode to motherhood. As she took the stage to accept the trophy she acknowledged her family, sitting in the audience.

She went on to use her brief remarks to outline a vision for the world that she says she wants all children to grow up in. That’s a world in which all can be allowed to be beautiful, intelligent and capable and to see those qualities reflected in institutions ranging from the NFL to the White House.

___

6:25 p.m.

Maren Morris is the winner of the Grammy Award for best country performance for her song “My Church.”

Morris, who was also nominated for a best new artist Grammy, won that honor at November’s Country Music Awards.

In her acceptance speech, Morris recounted how 11 years ago she was a participant in the first Grammy camp, which teaches young people about the music business.

She said it was the first time she ever flew alone on an airplane.

___

6:15 p.m.

Beyonce has delivered a visually-striking tribute to motherhood during her Grammy Awards performance, which prominently featured her baby bump.

The top-nominated artist at this year’s Grammy Awards recently announced she is expecting twins.

She appeared on stage standing sideways with her belly showing.

Her mother, Tina Knowles, introduced her daughter saying she believes Beyonce’s success with her album “Lemonade” was a result of qualities the singer developed as a mother.

Beyonce’s performance opened with a visually striking pre-recorded dance routine and her delivering spoken-word praise for motherhood. When the singer appeared on stage, she performed “Love Drought” in an opulent golden costume.

Beyonce’s husband, Jay Z, clapped enthusiastically after the performance as the couple’s daughter, Blue Ivy, stood in front of him.

___

6:05 p.m.

The Grammy Award for rock song has been awarded to David Bowie for his song “Blackstar.”

It was Bowie’s fourth Grammy win on Sunday.

The late rocker won three awards during a pre-telecast ceremony that bestowed him with Grammys for best alternative music album, rock performance and engineered album.

No one spoke for Bowie during Sunday’s broadcast, but saxophonist Donny McCaslin proudly accepted the earlier awards during a pre-telecast ceremony.

McCaslin says Bowie’s wins mean a lot for his fans.

Bowie died of cancer last year at age 69.

___

5:55 p.m.

Laverne Cox is welcoming the change in trophy handlers at the Grammys.

The transgender star of “Orange is the New Black” called it “very exciting” to have transgender model Martina Robledo of San Diego helping hand out awards.

“That’s encouraging,” Cox said. “It’s about having representation that reflects the culture and the citizenry.”

The other trophy handlers are model and actor Derek Marrocco and model-actress Hollin Haley. Typically, the job has been carried out by women.

– Beth Harris bethharrisap

___

5:45 p.m.

Twenty One Pilots’ members bared their souls and then some as they shed their tuxedo pants to accept the Grammy for pop duo or group performance.

The pair won for their song “Stressed Out.”

They took off their pants after their names were called.

They said they did so because they were sitting around in their underwear watching a Grammy show on TV, hoping some day they might be on that stage, when it occurred to them if they ever did win a Grammy they should accept it as they were dressed then.

Not to be outdone, James Corden followed them onstage in his boxers.

Corden said he had vowed that if he ever got to host the Grammys he’d appear pantless too.

___

5:30 p.m.

Paris Jackson has returned to Staples Center for the Grammys eight years after attending her father’s memorial service at the Los Angeles arena.

In 2009, Jackson was 11 years old and surrounded by her extended family when she told the crowd, “Daddy has been the best father you could ever imagine, and I just want to say I love him so much.”

Now 18, the only daughter of the late Michael Jackson introduced a performance by The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk.

She wore flowers in her blond hair and sported a nose ring.

“We can really use this kind of excitement at a pipeline protest you guys,” she told the audience. “Everyone looks so beautiful, especially Beyonce.”

– Beth Harris, bethharrisap

___

5:20 p.m.

Chance the Rapper is the winner of the Grammy Award for best new artist.

It’s been a big day for the newcomer, who won a Grammy for rap performance during the non-televised part of the awards ceremony. He is also nominated for best rap album.

His acceptance speech, in which he thanked God and his hometown of Chicago, didn’t feature any of the profanity he used during his earlier win, which he called “crazy.”

___

5:15 p.m.

Adele is back at the Grammy Awards and has opened the show’s broadcast with a soaring performance of her hit “Hello.”

The singer returned to the Grammys stage alone one year after her performance of “All I Ask” was marred by technical difficulties when a microphone inside a piano fell onto the instrument’s strings.

She smiled Sunday and was visibly pleased with her performance when it was over, telling the audience, “Hello, baby.”

The Grammys are airing live on CBS and are being hosted by comedian James Corden.

Adele won two Grammys during the pre-televised part of Sunday’s competition.

___

3:55 p.m.

Adele’s “25” is the winner of the best pop vocal album Grammy Award.

Her win came moments after the singer captured the best pop solo performance Grammy during a pre-telecast ceremony Sunday in Los Angeles.

Adele’s “25” beat out albums by Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Sia.

___

3:45 p.m.

David Bowie’s “Blackstar” is the winner of the Grammy for best alternative music album.

The late musician captured three Grammys during Sunday’s pre-telecast ceremony.

He was also honored for best rock performance for “Blackstar” and for best engineered album.

Cage the Elephant has won the best rock album Grammy for “Tell Me I’m Pretty.”

___

3:35 p.m.

Chance the Rapper has won the Grammy Award for rap performance, which could signal a big night for the performer who is also nominated in the best new artist and best rap album categories.

He called his early, pre-televised Grammy win “crazy.”

Drake’s “Hotline Bling” won for best rap song and for best rap/sung performance.

__

3:25 p.m.

It’s a gathering of families and firsts on the Grammys red carpet.

Producer Diplo ushered his young sons Lockett and Lazer to their first Grammys, quipping that the event also marked the first time the pair had worn suits.

Hillary Scott walked the red carpet with her parents and 16-year-old sister.

Meanwhile, rapper Desiigner’s date was his mom, Sheila.

“He’ll always be Sidney,” she said with a laugh as she called him by his real name.

– Beth Harris.

___

3:05 p.m.

Sturgill Simpson’s “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” is the winner of this year’s Grammy Award for best country album.

Simpson, who is also nominated for album of the year, beat out fellow nominees Brandy Clark, Loretta Lynn, Maren Morris and Keith Urban for the honor.

Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind,” which was written by Lori McKenna, won for best country song.

___

2:55 p.m.

Joey + Rory took the Grammy Award for best gospel roots album, a bittersweet honor after last year’s death of Joey Feek.

Feek and her husband, Rory, won for “Hymns,”an album they recorded shortly before she died last March at age 40.

“My wife’s dream was to make a hymns album. She didn’t have the chance to do it until she’d been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, so she’d sing in hotel rooms while she did chemotherapy and radiation,” Rory Feek said at Sunday’s awards ceremony.

When the album was nominated he said his wife made him promise he’d attend the pre-telecast awards ceremony. He says she added with a big smile, “‘Remember, if we win, I’ll know before you will.'”

___

2:35 p.m.

The Chainsmokers is the winner of the Grammy Award for best dance recording.

The DJ duo won for “Don’t Let Me Down,” one of the most streamed songs on Spotify last year.

The Chainsmokers didn’t attend the pre-telecast Grammys ceremony, which happens before top categories are announced during a performance-filled ceremony.

This year’s ceremony, hosted by James Corden, airs live on CBS.

Daya, who sings on “Don’t Let Me Down,” accepted the Grammy on the duo’s behalf.

___

1:45 p.m.

Beyonce’s “Formation” is the winner of the Grammy Award for best music video, but she won’t win in all the categories she’s nominated in.

The music video Grammy is the singer’s first win at Sunday’s ceremony, where she is leading artist with nine nominations. She now has a total of 21 Grammys.

The singer did not win the best music film award for her visual album “Lemonade.” That honor went to the Ron Howard film “The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years.”

Beyonce, who’s scheduled to perform later Sunday, did not attend the pre-telecast ceremony where dozens of Grammy Awards are handed out.

___

1 p.m.

Margaret Cho has kicked off Sunday’s Grammy Awards with a few ground rules – keep the speeches short and kiss your loved ones later.

The comedian and Grammy nominee is one of the hosts of the Grammys pre-show, which hands out awards in 75 categories before the main show airs on CBS later Sunday. The early show is being livestreamed on the Grammys website .

Cho, who is nominated for best comedy album, walked out onto the stage in a glittery gown and huge curly hair.

She told winners they should keep their acceptance speeches to 45 seconds and to kiss their loved ones in the audience later because time was so tight. She instructed winners on how to hold their Grammys after their names are called.

She also told nominees to stay in their seats if they don’t win and referenced rapper Kanye West, who famously interrupted Taylor Swift’s speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Cho says, “Kanye’s not here, so that will be fine.”

Early winners included actor Don Cheadle and others who created the soundtrack for the Miles Davis biopic “Miles Ahead,” and John Williams for the soundtrack for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Cheadle and Williams weren’t present to accept their Grammys.

___

9 a.m.

There are few things Beyonce has not conquered, and the Grammy for album of the year is one of them.

For the third time, Beyonce is nominated for the coveted trophy, an award given to few R&B-based performers and only two hip-hop acts in the Grammy’s 59-year history.

She was nominated for the top prize in 2010 with “I Am … Sasha Fierce” (losing to Taylor Swift) and in 2015 with “Beyonce” (Beck was the surprise winner). Beyonce’s “Lemonade” album is competing Sunday, along with its hit “Formation” for record and song of the year.

Beyonce’s main competition is Adele, who won album, song and record of the year in 2010.

Beyonce and Adele will perform at the show, airing live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.