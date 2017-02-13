Grammys 2017: Adele asks for a do-over

Adele wanted to get her Grammys tribute to George Michael just right, even if that meant stopping mid-song.

The “Hello” singer was just a few lines into a slow, mournful rendition of Michael’s ’90s dance hit “Fastlove” when she called the whole thing off, dropping an F-bomb as she did so.

“I’m sorry for swearing and I’m sorry for starting again. I know this is live TV,” she said, apologizing to executive producer Ken Ehrlich.

“I can’t mess this up for him,” she said before instructing the orchestra to take it again from the top. Adele then finished the song without a hitch before facing the crowd with tears in her eyes and receiving a standing ovation.