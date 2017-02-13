Grammys 2017 highlights

Adele performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Host James Corden struggles through his entrance during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
James Corden performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
James Corden greets Jennifer Lopez onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Chance the Rapper accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Paris Jackson speaks onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
John Travolta speaks onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Daft Punk and The Weeknd perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
The Weeknd and music group Daft Punk perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Ed Sheeran performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Nick Jonas speaks onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of music group Twenty One Pilots accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for “Stressed Out” onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Bruno Mars performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Bruno Mars performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Camila Cabello and Thomas Rhett speak onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Maren Morris accepts the Best Country Solo Performance award for “My Church” onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Katharine McPhee and Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers speak onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Katy Perry takes the stage at The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Skip Marley and Katy Perry end their performance with a political statement at The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
William Bell and Gary Clark Jr. perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Beyonce says hi to daughter Blue Ivy as she accepts the Best Urban Contemporary Album award for “Lemonade” onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Alicia Keys and Maren Morris perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Adele asks to restart her tribute to George Michael after a flub at The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
An image of the late George Michael is projected on a video screen while Adele performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Actress Laverne Cox speaks onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Lady Gaga performs with Metallica during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Lady Gaga and James Hetfield of Metallica perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Lady Gaga performs with Metallica during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Sturgill Simpson performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
DNCE members Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle were joined by James Corden speak onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Demi Lovato performs a tribute to the Bee Gees during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Tori Kelly performs during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Andra Day performs as part of a tribute to the Bee Gees during The 59th Grammy Awards n February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Little Big Town perform as part of a tribute to the Bee Gees during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly pay tribute to the Bee Gees during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Taraji P. Henson presents the Best Rap Album award to Chance the Rapper for “Coloring Book” during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Celine Dion speaks onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Adele accepts the Song Of The Year award for “Hello” during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Adele and Greg Kurstin accept the Song Of The Year award for “Hello” during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Solange Knowles introduces a performance by A Tribe Called Quest during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Q-Tip performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Busta Rhymes performs with A Tribe Called Quest during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Morris Day and the Time perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Bruno Mars salutes Prince during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Bruno Mars performs the Prince classic “Let’s Go Crazy” during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Tamela Mann performs with Chance the Rapper during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Chance the Rapper performs during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Cynthia Erivo and John Legend perform during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Adele and producer Greg Kurstin accept the Record Of The Year award for “Hello” during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill present the final award of the night during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Adele accepts the Album Of The Year award for “25” during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
