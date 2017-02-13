Grammys 2017 highlights

  • Adele performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Host James Corden struggles through his entrance during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • James Corden performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • James Corden greets Jennifer Lopez onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Chance the Rapper accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Paris Jackson speaks onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • John Travolta speaks onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Daft Punk and The Weeknd perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • The Weeknd and music group Daft Punk perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Ed Sheeran performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Nick Jonas speaks onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of music group Twenty One Pilots accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for “Stressed Out” onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Bruno Mars performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Bruno Mars performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Camila Cabello and Thomas Rhett speak onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Maren Morris accepts the Best Country Solo Performance award for “My Church” onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Katharine McPhee and Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers speak onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Katy Perry takes the stage at The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Skip Marley and Katy Perry end their performance with a political statement at The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • William Bell and Gary Clark Jr. perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Beyonce says hi to daughter Blue Ivy as she accepts the Best Urban Contemporary Album award for “Lemonade” onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Alicia Keys and Maren Morris perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Adele asks to restart her tribute to George Michael after a flub at The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • An image of the late George Michael is projected on a video screen while Adele performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Actress Laverne Cox speaks onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Lady Gaga performs with Metallica during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter, Getty Images for NARAS

  • Lady Gaga and James Hetfield of Metallica perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Lady Gaga performs with Metallica during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Sturgill Simpson performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • DNCE members Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle were joined by James Corden speak onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Demi Lovato performs a tribute to the Bee Gees during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Tori Kelly performs during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Andra Day performs as part of a tribute to the Bee Gees during The 59th Grammy Awards n February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Little Big Town perform as part of a tribute to the Bee Gees during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly pay tribute to the Bee Gees during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Taraji P. Henson presents the Best Rap Album award to Chance the Rapper for “Coloring Book” during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Celine Dion speaks onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Adele accepts the Song Of The Year award for “Hello” during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Adele and Greg Kurstin accept the Song Of The Year award for “Hello” during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Solange Knowles introduces a performance by A Tribe Called Quest during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Q-Tip performs onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Busta Rhymes performs with A Tribe Called Quest during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Morris Day and the Time perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Bruno Mars salutes Prince during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Bruno Mars performs the Prince classic “Let’s Go Crazy” during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Tamela Mann performs with Chance the Rapper during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Chance the Rapper performs during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Cynthia Erivo and John Legend perform during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Adele and producer Greg Kurstin accept the Record Of The Year award for “Hello” during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Tim McGraw and Faith Hill present the final award of the night during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Adele accepts the Album Of The Year award for “25” during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

