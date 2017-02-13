“Kimmy Schmidt” drops “Lemonade”-themed teaser

Beyonce may not have won Album of the Year, but she’s won the heart of Titus Andromedon, the character Tituss Burgess plays on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

To announce the premiere of the series’ third season, Netflix offered up a “Lemonade”-inspired teaser featuring Burgess strutting down a sidewalk in a flowing yellow dress and carrying a baseball bat — just like Beyonce — singing his own version of her hit “Hold Up.” 

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt – Season 3 | Teaser [HD] | Netflix by Netflix US & Canada on YouTube

The new season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” will debut on Netflix May 19, 2017.

