Kirsten Gillibrand responds to speculation about 2020 presidential bid

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Sunday that she has no plans to run for president in 2020 despite speculation that she might launch a bid.

“No, I am running for Senate,” the New York Democrat said on John Catsimatidis’ “The Cats Roundtable” on AM 970 in New York, when asked her if she would run. “I’m running for Senate in 2018.”

“I really love my job and I feel like I can make a huge difference for New Yorkers, fighting for them,” she added.

Gillibrand, 50, has served in the Senate since 2009, succeeding Hillary Clinton, who then became President Obama’s secretary of state. Gillibrand previously served in the House from 2007 to 2009.

Last month, Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, appeared to shut down rumors that he would consider running for the White House, telling CNN’s Brooke Baldwin, “I am not open to being president…I don’t even want to have the discussion right now.”

“Too many things can happen that can hurt people in our nation and around the globe if this President isn’t checked,” Booker told Baldwin, during the Women’s March in Washington. “Right now, I don’t care about 2020. I don’t care about 2018.”