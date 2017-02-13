Kremlin hints at possible time frame for Trump-Putin meeting

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet face to face ahead of the G20 summit in July, the Kremlin said Monday, according to Reuters.

While the two leaders spoke by phone a few weekends ago, Mr. Trump and Putin have never met and Mr. Trump has vowed since his presidential campaign to improve relations between their two nations.

The report said there was nothing more to report, however, about a possible meeting such as when and where it would take place. The G20 summit is scheduled for early July in Hamburg, Germany.

This comes as the president’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, comes under fire for privately discussing U.S. sanctions against Russia in a phone call with a Russian official before Mr. Trump took office last month, possibly violating the law. The Washington Post first reported about the discussions late Thursday, saying that the discussions were between Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked about the conversation Monday, but he declined to comment.

“Obviously every ambassador informs the center [Moscow] about all the contacts he has so the information gets to us, but we are not willing to comment on internal discussions being held in Washington,” Peskov said, according to Reuters.

CBS News’ Major Garrett, meanwhile, has learned that Flynn’s job security is in jeopardy.

Mr. Trump welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the White House on Monday and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.