Photo of Ivanka Trump sitting in president's chair raises eyebrows

NEW YORK — A photo of Ivanka Trump sitting in the president’s Oval Office chair has raised some eyebrows on Twitter.

The picture, which Ivanka tweeted on Monday, shows her sitting in the chair with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and her father, President Donald Trump, standing behind her.

“A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table!” she tweeted with the picture.

A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table! 🇺🇸🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/AtiSiOoho0 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 13, 2017

Some objected to the imageor used it to criticize Ivanka.

“The Oval Office should not be a prop for the president’s daughter,” one user tweeted.

“You have no business in the White House,” posted another. “Our country is not run on nepotism.”

.@IvankaTrump The Oval Office should not be a prop for the president’s daughter — (((TheFaust))) (@FaustMN) February 13, 2017

@IvankaTrump You have no business in the White House. Our country is not run on nepotism. This is not Iraq. — SLClawyer (@slclawyer) February 13, 2017

@IvankaTrump no one elected you — AH (@AlexSoFLA) February 13, 2017

Others, however, applauded her.

“Ivanka is truly a roll model for all women!” one user wrote.

@IvankaTrump Ivanka is truly a roll model for all women! What a gem! — Joey M🇺🇸GA (@joey_girardi) February 13, 2017

This is not the first time civilians have sat in the president’s chair. Photos taken during Barack Obama’s presidency show children sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office.

Official White House Photo by Pete Souza