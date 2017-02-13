Police investigate Sunday night shooting on Glass Street

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police investigate a shooting Sunday night on Glass Street.

It happened in the 2400 block around 7:42 PM.

22 year old Marlon Jovaunty Crawl, Junior showed up at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Police describe the injury as non-life-threatening.

Officers were already on the scene at Glass Street on a shots fired call, when Crawl confirmed he was the victim.

The Violent Crimes Bureau is investigating.

They are not releasing any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call the Chattanooga Police Department.