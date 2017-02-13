Prince William and Duchess Kate to visit Paris

A meaningful trip. Prince William and Kate Middleton will be heading to Paris, France on March 17 and 18.

The trip abroad marks the first official royal outing by the couple to Paris since the untimely death of William’s mother, Princess Diana.

Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997. This August will mark the 20th anniversary of her tragic passing.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will engage in a series of official events, including a reception for young French leaders and a formal dinner at the residence of Her Majesty’s Ambassador, the Palace announced on Monday.

The couple will also attend the Wales vs. France rugby match at the Stade de France.

The proud parents have not said whether or not their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be joining them on the trip.

Though William and Prince Harry’s mother is gone, she is not forgotten. The royals are honoring her memory with a statue at the public gardens in Kensington Palace.

“It has been 20 years since our mother’s death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue,” the Princes said in a statement. “Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and legacy.”

