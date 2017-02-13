Trump is evaluating the situation involving Michael Flynn and Russian calls

The White House says President Trump is “evaluating the situation” involving his national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“[H]e is speaking to Vice President Pence relative to the conversation the Vice President had with General Flynn and also speaking to various other people about what he considers the single most important subject there is, our national security,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a statement Monday.

Pence had initially told media outlets, including CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” that Flynn did not discuss sanctions with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. before Mr. Trump was inaugurated. Last week, however, Flynn told the White House sanctions may have come up.

Spicer’s statement seemed to contradict top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, who told MSNBC, that “yes, General Flynn does enjoy the full confidence of the president, and this is a big week for General Flynn.” Conway went on to say that Flynn is “the point of contact for many of these foreign visits.” This week, the president is seeing two foreign leaders: on Monday he met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and on Wednesday, he’ll welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr. Trump has said nothing publicly about Flynn since the Washington Post reported last week that Flynn did discuss sanctions with the Russian official.

CBS News’ Major Garrett and Jillian Hughes contributed to this report