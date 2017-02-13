Trump, Trudeau news conference – live updates

12:30 p.m. At 2 p.m., President Trump is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House, following a bilateral meeting between the two leaders. Issues including trade and possibly immigration might come up on their agenda. There might be questions regarding the administration’s plan moving forward on the travel ban and new executive action(s) they’ve said they’d roll out this week.

It’s also possible that Mr. Trump will be asked about whether he stands behind his national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Flynn’s deception about conversations with the Russian ambassador about Obama administration sanctions have deeply soured his relationship with Vice President Mike Pence. Top White House aide Stephen Miller deferred to Mr. Trump or chief of staff Reince Priebus when he was asked about Flynn’s future.

Trudeau’s visit comes after Mr. Trump spent the weekend with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Mar-a-Lago, following meetings at the White House, and comes before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit the White House on Wednesday.