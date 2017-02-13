Weather Update: Monday Morning, February 13, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Monday’s forecast? Closer To Normal!

Clouds have moved out during the overnight, and now we’ve got a cooler start for Monday and a beautiful day ahead! A little breezy, though : Northwest winds are bringing in more February-like air. Monday morning lows will be down in the mid to upper 30’s.

For the afternoon: Mostly sunny skies through the day with a few passing late afternoon clouds. Highs will be in the mid 50’s. 54 is our “normal” high for February 13.

Overnight tonight: Mostly fair & chilly with lows in the mid 30’s. A few more clouds around on Tuesday with highs nearing 60°.

Some passing showers may push through on Wednesday followed by another cool down for the second half of the week with highs close to 50° on Thursday. Then, we’ll start s l o w l y warming up !

Sunrise: 7:27am

Sunset: 6:22pm