What the White House may do next with the travel ban

President Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller said in a round of TV appearances Sunday that the administration is exploring multiple avenues to get some type of travel ban implemented.

Just a few days after a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decided to uphold a lower court’s decision to temporarily block the travel ban, Miller said the White House is considering further legal action as well as executive actions.

“We’re considering new and further executive actions that will enhance the security posture of the United States,” Miller said in an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “I don’t have any news today to make on it but I think the point John is that the President has enormous powers both delegated to him by Congress and under the Constitution, his article 2 foreign affair powers to control the entry of aliens into our country and he’s going to use that authority to keep us safe.”

CBSN How rewriting travel ban would help Trump administration President Trump is considering a do-over on his controversial immigration executive order. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid spoke to CBSN abo…

Miller would not say what the executive actions might entail, but Mr. Trump said Friday that he might sign a new travel ban this week.

“We will be doing something very rapidly, having to do with additional security for our country, you’ll be seeing that sometime next week,” Mr. Trump said at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

On several Sunday shows, Miller said the administration is not ruling out any options. It might continue to appeal at the 9th Circuit, or seek an emergency stay at the Supreme Court. Or it will argue the merits at a trial hearing at the district level.

“You could pursue additional executive actions. The bottom line is is that we are pursuing every single possible action to keep our country safe from terrorism,” he said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Asked if the administration will make its proposed “extreme vetting” procedures public once they’re finalized, Miller said, “I’ll suppose there will be aspects of those that will be public. And I’m sure that, for reasons of national security, there will be aspects of those that won’t be.”

“I mean, obviously, if you’re engaged in a vetting procedure of a foreign national in a dangerous region, you don’t want them to have a road map for everything they should say and do to get around those procedures. We don’t want to forecast all of that,” Miller said.