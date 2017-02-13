World Press Photo 2017 prizewinners

Each year, World Press Photo names the best news photographs in eight fields, along with the photo of the year.

In the 2017 photo of the year, Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş raises his hand after fatally shooting Andrey Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey, in December. He still holds the gun in his right hand.

Click through this gallery to see the photos that won top prizes in different categories. To see winners of long-term project and photo story awards, visit Worldpressphoto.org.