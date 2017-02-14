19 celebrities you didn't know were twins

After 20 years in the business, Gisele Bündchen, 36, remains one of the world’s most famous supermodels. Since 2002, Bündchen has been the highest-paid model in the world.

But her career is just one part of her life, and the other part, perhaps the most important, is family. That includes her fraternal twin sister, Patrícia.

“Thank you for being always there for me, since the very beginning. I love you so much. #birthday #twinsister #bestfriendintheworld #love,” she wrote on Facebook for their 35th birthday last year.