A-Rod, Nick Swisher among Yankees’ guest instructors

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2016, file photo, New York Yankees’ Alex Rodriguez smiles during a ceremony prior to his final baseball game with the team, against the Tampa Bay Rays in New York. Rodriguez and Nick Swisher are joining the group of guest instructors at Yankees’ spring training this year.

(AP) — Alex Rodriguez and Nick Swisher are joining the group of guest instructors at New York Yankees’ spring training this year.

Both are on the list released by the team Tuesday when New York pitchers and catchers reported for spring training.

A-Rod and Swisher were both instructors with the Yankees’ instructional league team last fall. This is the first time they’ll be in the coaching role at spring training.

The pair joins holdovers that include Goose Gossage, Reggie Jackson, Hideki Matsui, Ron Guidry, Willie Randolph, Stump Merrill and Lee Mazzilli.