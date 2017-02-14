Backcountry skier killed in Colorado avalanche

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Three backcountry skiers were caught in an avalanche in Colorado’s Garfield County on Tuesday afternoon, CBS Denver reports.

One did not survive and one skier escaped and was able to get help. A search for a third skiier continues.

“In the area of the avalanche, rescuers located a male deceased,” Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. 

Rescuers further searched the area and “located the other party who was tired and not injured,” the post said.

The snow slide occurred near Sheriff’s Reservoir in the Flat Tops Wilderness Area in Garfield County.

The incident marked the first fatal slide this season in Colorado, reports CBS Denver’s Matt Kroschel

