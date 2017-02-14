China joins U.N. in opposing North Korea missile test

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

| North Korea rejected the U.N. Security Council’s statement on its latest ballistic missile launch and claims its tests are in self-defense. The Security Council unanimously condemned Sunday’s test during an emergency meeting Monday night. China, one of North Korea’s only allies and its main lifeline, signed onto that statement. Adriana Diaz reports. Fran Townsend, CBS News senior national security analyst and former homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush, provides analysis.

Share:

Related Videos

10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Community Meeting Brings Plans to Improve Test Scores
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
After Sparking Regular Season CCS Dreams of Taking ‘Exit 81’
Read More»
15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga Police respond to Arlington Avenue shooting
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now