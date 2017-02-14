China joins U.N. in opposing North Korea missile test

February 14, 2017, 7:09 AM | North Korea rejected the U.N. Security Council’s statement on its latest ballistic missile launch and claims its tests are in self-defense. The Security Council unanimously condemned Sunday’s test during an emergency meeting Monday night. China, one of North Korea’s only allies and its main lifeline, signed onto that statement. Adriana Diaz reports. Fran Townsend, CBS News senior national security analyst and former homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush, provides analysis.