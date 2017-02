Early voting starts Wednesday in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Early voting starts Wednesday, February 15th in Chattanooga.

That’s for the City of Chattanooga elections including the mayoral race and city council races.

Early voting runs from February 15th until March 2nd at 3 locations:

Election Commission (Monday – Friday 8am-7pm; Saturday 9am-6pm) North River Civic Center (Monday – Saturday 10am-6pm) Brainerd Recreation Center (Monday – Saturday 10am-6pm)

Election Day is March 7th.

For more information visit the Hamilton County Elections Commission website: elect.hamiltontn.gov .