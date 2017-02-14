Flynn's resignation: Republican reaction

After National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned Monday night, some key Republicans on Capitol Hill expressed concerns about the Trump White House’s handling of national security matters.

“I think there is significant dysfunction in the national security apparatus of the Trump administration,” Senator John McCain told reporters on Tuesday.

The Arizona Republican said that the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was, “certainly warranted for a number of reasons including the fact that the vice president was misinformed.”

Flynn was forced to resign late Monday evening over reports that he may have discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition and then misled Vice President Mike Pence about the matter.

Another senior Republican, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, suggested that Congress should look into the matter during a radio interview.

“I would think that we should talk to Gen. Flynn very soon and that should answer a lot of questions,” he told KTRS radio.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said the president was right to get rid of Flynn.

“I think the president made the right decision to ask for his resignation. You cannot have a national security adviser misleading the vice president and others,” Speaker Paul Ryan weighed in during his weekly press conference. “I believe it was the right thing to do.”

But other House Republicans were more defensive of the administration than their Senate colleagues. House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) reportedly only had a response that expressed concern over the leaks that helped force Flynn out. This echoed the president’s tweet on the issue Tuesday.

The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2017

“I wish leaks would not happen,” McCain replied when asked about the leaks, “I think pigs should fly, I think I should get double my pay, but none of those things are going to happen. It’s just not going to happen. Leaks are endemic to Washington, D.C., leaks happen, and they will continue to happen, they are at a level now with this administration I don’t think I have ever seen.”

CBS News’ Catherine Reynolds contributed to this report.