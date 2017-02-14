Hillary Clinton weighs in on Michael Flynn's resignation

Hillary Clinton late Monday weighed in on Twitter on the resignation of Gen. Michael Flynn as President Trump’s national security adviser.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee retweeted a tweet from her longtime aide, Philippe Reines, who joked about Flynn’s situation, alluding to him and his son spreading the conspiracy theory known as “PizzaGate” that accused Clinton and her former campaign manager of running a child sex slave ring out of Comet Ping Pong, a pizza restaurant near Washington, D.C.

Clinton’s comment came after Flynn resigned Monday night, following reports that he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia. 

President Trump named retired Lt. General Joseph Keith Kellogg, Jr., “a decorated veteran of the United States Army,” as acting national security adviser following Flynn’s resignation, the White House said in a statement.

