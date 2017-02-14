Hundreds attend One Billion Rising in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One Billion Rising is the largest mass initiative to end violence against women in human history.

Events were happening all across the world on Tuesday.

In Chattanooga, hundreds of people attended One Billion Rising. It was put on by the Partnership for Families, Children, and Adults. The dance party raised awareness for violence against women.

Organizers say this is a great way to talk about a difficult subject manner.

“There is nothing pleasant about violence against women, but there is a lot pleasant about ending it and there is a lot pleasant about dancing. So we are taking something that is tough to talk about it and taking the sting out of it,” said Bergen Aldahir, with Partnership for Families, Children, and Adults.

The name One Billion Rising, stems from the statistic that 1 in 3 women will be beaten or raped during her lifetime, totaling 1 billion women and girls.