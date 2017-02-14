Iman pays Valentine's Day tribute to David Bowie

Iman paid a sweet tribute to her late husband David Bowie on Valentine’s Day.

The model posted a photo of the two kissing on Instagram and wrote, “My forever Valentine.” The couple got married in 1992 and stayed together for nearly 24 years before his death.

60 Rewind David Bowie on performing In 2003, Bowie told 60 Minutes he had become less anxious about performing and had learned to enjoy his own shows

Bowie died in New York on Jan. 10, 2016 after an unpublicized battle with cancer.

Bowie’s album “Blackstar” was released just days before his death. The prolific musician posthumously picked up five Grammys on Sunday, including awards for Best Rock Song, Rock Performance and Alternative Music Album.

Bowie’s death was one of the most prominent losses of 2016. The Royal Mail recently released a collection of 10 commemorative stamps to pay tribute to the British rock star.