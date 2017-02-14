Mocs Jasmine Joyner Honored Again as SoCon Player of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Jasmine Joyner was named the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for games played Feb. 7-13, the conference announced Tuesday.

Joyner led the Mocs’ effort in a 70-62 comeback win at ETSU on Saturday, posting her ninth double-double of the season with 18 points and 16 rebounds. The Southaven, Miss., senior shot an efficient 88.9 percent from the field, hitting eight of her nine field goal attempts, and was 5-for-5 in the second half. Joyner also made both free-throw attempts and recorded two blocks, one assist and one steal in the Mocs’ win.

Joyner’s 16 rebounds are the most in a SoCon matchup this season and tie her own season high, which she set against Maine on Nov. 27.

The senior center is currently tied for the most double-doubles (nine) by a SoCon player, alongside Furman’s Cierra Carter.

Her second blocked shot in the Mocs’ win at ETSU gave her 100 on the year, also a league-best, with the next-closest SoCon shot blocker recording 39. This is the third consecutive year Joyner has recorded 100 blocks in a single season. Joyner currently leads the nation in blocked shots per game, averaging 4.17 per contest.

Chattanooga (15-9, 9-1 SoCon) returns to action on Thursday, Feb. 16, as the Mocs travel to Greensboro, North Carolina, to take on UNCG (14-12, 5-6 SoCon), with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.