Police: College student fell from 11th-floor window to death

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – New Orleans police say a University of Southern Mississippi student fell through a closed 11th-story hotel window onto a hotel’s fourth-floor pool deck and died.

An email Tuesday from the coroner’s office identifies the dead man as 20-year-old Cole Whaley, and says he died early Saturday at the DoubleTree Hotel.

The University of Southern Mississippi told Hattiesburg news outlets that Whaley was a student from Mobile, Alabama, and was in New Orleans for an off-campus function of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.

The coroner’s office statement says toxicology tests are pending.

Asked how Whaley came to fall through a closed window and whether roughhousing was involved, police spokesman Dawne Massey wrote in an email that the police department “is still collecting witness statements.”

