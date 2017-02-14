Proceeds from Grateful Gobbler Walk presented to Maclellan Shelter

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Grateful Gobbler Planning Committee presented representatives of the Maclellan Shelter for Families with the proceeds from the 2016 Grateful Gobbler Walk.

The Thanksgiving morning walk raised $200,000 through sponsors and over 4,200 participants.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the walk benefit the shelter.

The Maclellan Shelter for Families is located at the Community Kitchen on 11th Street and has helped more than 200 families since it opened in December 2014.